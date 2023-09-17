Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor 'coincidently' twin in similar t-shirts; pose for the camera in style

Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are highly adored actresses in Bollywood. They frequently set an example of sibling goals for their fans. The actress who is all geared up for her OTT debut in Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, often appears in her older sister Karisma's social media posts, and the actress made yet another appearance today. Karisma frequently uses social media, and her Instagram page is a lively display of her everyday activities. In Karisma Kapoor’s recent post, the sisters-duo were seen “coincidently twinning”.

Sisters-duo Kareena and Karisma twinning in their latest post

Today, ahead of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of both the Kapoor sisters “coincidently twinning”. In the picture, the duo was seen wearing a blue striped shirt paired along with denim jeans. And they sported similar black-colored sunglasses to enhance their look and opted for a no-makeup, messy bun look, serving some major fashion goals. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, “Coincidently always twinning and winning #sisters #familyfirst,” and added a string of smileys and a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how Karisma Kapoor pushed herself to become the “darling of the 90s”

In a recent interaction with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor revealed how her elder sister had to face comments like “light-eyed actresses won’t become stars” and said, “She kind of sowed the seeds and I reaped a lot from it. A lot of exposure happened being with her on sets. I have to give her so much credit. A lot of people initially never really supported her because a lot of people said light eyed actresses can never become big stars, so ‘don’t’ cast her.’ Also, she had the taboo of the Kapoor family.”

Speaking about how Karisma pushed herself to become the “darling of the 90s”, the Jaane Jaan actress added, “But she was kind of groundbreaking in so many ways that she just pushed herself, her dedication and hard work through all her films and she became the darling of the 90s. Her fans gave me a lot of love. She did a lot of commercial work and I chose an alternate path in Refugee. She was giving blockbusters. We kind of had different paths.”

The suspense-thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles and is all set to stream on Netflix on 21 September, this year.

