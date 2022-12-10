Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan make kids Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya enjoy local entertainment; WATCH

The Pataudi family recently jetted off to Jaisalmer to celebrate Sharmila Tagore ’s birthday. Everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan , Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Saba Pataudi, and others. Pictures and videos from the celebration have been going viral on the internet and we bet fans are loving the celebration. Well, last night Saif’s sister Saba took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of Kareena and Soha doing their mommy duties right. These two can be seen with their kids and enjoying the local entertainment.

In the video, which Saba Pataudi shared on her Instagram stories, we can see Soha Ali Khan sitting beside Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan sitting along with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they enjoy a puppet show. Both the mommies have a smile on their faces as they make their kids watch this cute show, while the kids have curious expressions on their faces. Bebo can be seen wearing an oversized shirt over jeans and paired it with boots. Soha looked lovely in all-black attire.

Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebration

Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram stories to share some group pictures from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebration. The first picture shared by Saba shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and others posing with Sharmila Tagore. Soha can be seen in a checkered black coat and a pink scarf, while Sharmila Tagore also dressed for the cold weather was seen in a black outfit with a shawl and a winter cap. Meanwhile, Kareena is seen in a black pullover, tan trousers, a kalamkari stole and black boots. The group picture shows Sharmila Tagore seated in a chair, while Soha poses in front of her. Kareena and Saif stood behind Sharmila Tagore.

The next picture shows Sharmila Tagore cutting the cake, while her family members sing the birthday song. “Let’s cut the cake!!!” wrote Saba. The next picture shows Saif Ali Khan and Saba feeding the cake to their mom. “Let's feed cake to mumma! Bhai..vs me” she wrote.