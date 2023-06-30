Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan dish out mother-son goals in NEW pic from London; Fans can't stop gushing

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to London with their sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan for a relaxing vacay. The actress, who is quite active on social media, gives giving a sneak peek into their dreamy holiday. On Thursday night, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is also in London with them, shared an adorable picture of Bebo and Taimur. Fans have been going gaga over the mother-son's sweet moment.

Fans are all heart for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's new picture

Saba is often seen sharing unseen pictures of Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. This time, she shared a special picture of her sister-in-law Bebo and Taimur while enjoying London summer in a park. In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting in Bebo's lap while she is busy looking at him. For a casual day out, the actress wore a white t-shirt and denim jeans and her little man opted for a yellow t-shirt and black pants. Along with the picture, Saba wrote, "Mother n Son. Just...perfect. Mahsha'Allah..... #timtim #bebo #bhabi #mothersonlove #bonds #alwaysandforever." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "What a beautiful pic." Another fan wrote, "Mashallah Gorgeous adorable pic Bebo Tim Tim." One of the comments also read, "junior Raj Kapoor." Others were seen dropping red heart and evil eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Saif and Bebo were recently seen stepping out for a dinner reunion with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. They were seen enjoying good Chinese food at a fancy restaurant in London. Fans were elated to see the Veere Di Wedding gang together.

Work front

Before heading to London, Kareena wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film, The Crew. Back by Rhea Kapoor, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Apart from this, Bebo has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

