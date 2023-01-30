Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kajol and more celebs react as U-19 Indian Women Cricket team lifts world cup

It is a historic moment for India as the U-19 Indian Women Cricket Team became the world champions. After a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding helped India bowl out England for just 68. For the unversed, this is India’s first-ever World Cup title in women`s cricket. Social media congratulated the Indian girls who scripted history on January 29 and called them ‘real queens. Not only this, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to praise the girls.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor reshared a post that mentioned the Indian Women’s team’s victory and posted a clapping emoji. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand wrote ‘Way to go Champions.’ Kajol also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the U-19 Indian Women’s Cricket team and wrote ‘You’ve made us all proud.’ Abhishek Bachchan also praised the girls and wrote ‘Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Super proud of each and every one of you.’ However, Taapsee Pannu shared a series of stories from the match and wrote ‘That’s the first cup for the ladies.. and I am sure there are many more to come..we have just started.’