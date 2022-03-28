Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others laud PV Sindhu for her Swiss Open win, call her ‘champion’

Yesterday India’s double medallist PV Sindhu made the country proud yet again. She outclassed Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final to win the women's singles title at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament 2022. The ace Indian shuttler thrashed her Thai opponent Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in a match that lasted 49 minutes. Well, social media has been pouring in with wishes for the player. Even Bollywood celebs have taken to their Instagram handle to wish Sindhu. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan a lot of them have lauded her success.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage of PV Sindhu’s pictures from her winning match and wrote, ‘Champion!!’ Anushka Sharma shared the news of Sindhu’s win on her IG stories too and wrote, ‘Smashing news @pvsindhu1!! Congratulations’. Malaika Arora too took to her Instagram stories and shared the same image of PV Sindhu like her BFF Bebo did and wrote ‘Champion’. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia sharing the news of her win wrote, ‘Congratulations @pvsindhu1 you go girl’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film after a hiatus of almost 3 years, Chakda ‘Xpress. She has been training hard for the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. South sensation Naga Chaitanya will also be starring in a pivotal role in this film.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘it’s time to say bye to biryani and halwa’ as she does yoga in new VIDEO