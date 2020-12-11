Kareena Kapoor asks Neha Dhupia from when can her daughter Mehr start dating: Will leave it to Angad to decide

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio talk show, actress Neha Dhupia opened up about motherhood and parenting.

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a good bond with each other. Recently, Neha appeared on Kareena’s radio chat show What Women Want where she opened up about motherhood and parenting. She discussed about her daughter Mehr about when she could start dating and wearing make-up. Neha said that her little munchkin is obsessed with nail paints. Although the actress clarified that Mehr does not use nail paints on her nails but instead she uses it as a tool to colour.

Neha further added that Mehr thinks it is a paintbrush and she uses it to colour everywhere. While talking about Mehr’s dating, Neha said she will leave it for Angad to decide. She also added that she is happy that Angad is not in the house right now or else according to the actress, the Inside Edge actor would get in the frame and say, ‘Who said Mehr will go out with boys?’

Angad and Neha got married in a private ceremony on May 10, 2018. The couple also welcomed their first kid Mehr in November 2018. The duo is quite active on social media and they often shares pictures and videos of themselves along with their baby girl.

Earlier, on Mehr’s 2nd birthday, Neha penned a sweet birthday note for the birthday girl and shared some pictures from their Maldives vacay. Her post read as, “Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold.”

