Kareena Kapoor asks ‘Why are Kapoors always near food?’ as Anil Kapoor posts throwback PIC; See actor’s reply

Anil Kapoor’s latest throwback picture has prompted a hilarious response from Kareena Kapoor Khan. A few hours back, Anil took to his Instagram space and shared an old photo featuring his wife Sunita with Neetu Kapoor and her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the picture, all the three ladies could be seen enjoying a meal as they stood in a buffet queue. Sharing the picture, Anil captioned the post, “Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita (smiling face) #throwbackmemories.”

While Anil’s post received a lot of likes and comments, Kareena too could not help but react to the picture. She hilariously commented, “Why are the kapoors always near the food… then & now (red heart emojis) bestttt”. To this, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor replied, “@kareenakapoorkhan we Kapoors love our food (laughing emoji) (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment on Anil Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release theatrically on the 11th of August. Kareena will also be making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thar, where he will share screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for the second time. The Raj Singh Chaudhary film is all set to release on an OTT platform on the 6th of May. Apart from this, he also has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

