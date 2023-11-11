Kareena Kapoor attempts making rangoli with Jeh-Taimur; leaves Saif Ali Khan amused: ‘Rangoli or Holi?’-PICS

Diwali is just around the corner and every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry seems to be absorbing the festive spirits at its best. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan too seem to be rejoicing in the festive spirit along with their children Taimur and Jeh. Recently, Bebo shared a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations at her home with her kids as they make rangoli. Take a look inside.

Let the festivities begin, love and laughter to everyone: Kareena Kapoor as she shares glimpses of her Diwali celebration with her family

Taking to her Instagram account this afternoon, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress shared some insights into how the Khan clan is gearing up for the upcoming festival. She shared a couple of photographs wherein Bebo can be seen attempting to make a rangoli with Taimur and Jeh.

The festive preparations seem to have taken a funny turn as little Jeh can be seen spreading colors all over the floor while making the rangoli, leaving his father Saif bemused. Along with the photos, Kapoor also shared a fun caption which read, “Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun…#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone.”

Take a look at the pictures below!

Here’s how fans reacted to Kareena’s family pictures

After the actress dropped the fun-filled post, a heap of fan reactions came pouring into the comment section of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post. “So cute,” wrote a fan and another fan commented, “Tooooooo Cute.” The fun caption of Kareena seems to have left fans in splits as several dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section of Bebo’s post. Meanwhile, several others also wished the star a “Happy Diwali”.

Work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress was recently seen in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Notably, her project The Buckingham Murders had also premiered at the BFI London Film Festival earlier last month.

Up next, the star will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and her first look from the film was also released recently.

