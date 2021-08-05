Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Emraan Hashmi give a shout out to Zahan Kapoor for ‘Faraaz’ first look

Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha are collaborating for the first time on a venture titled ‘Faraaz’, which marks the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Zahan Kapoor. Hansal Mehta thanked Anubhav Sinha via Twitter for backing the film. He wrote, “I cannot write as well as you but I can send you a tight virtual hug. Thank you and thank you Bhushanji for making this film happen and standing by me through many obstacles and bumps in the journey. Lots of love and gratitude.” The makers recently revealed the first look of the film which is set against the backdrop of a deadly terrorist attack in Bangladesh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and cheered for cousin Zahan by sharing the first look. She wrote along with the post, “When the night is darkest, faith shines brightest! Here's the first look at #Faraaz, a film on Bangladesh's 7/16 attack, by maverick filmmakers @anubhavsinhaa, @hansalmehta, and #BhushanKumar which is an incredible true story of a hero who will restore your faith in humanity! All the best @zahankapoor, super proud of you and can't wait to see you on the big screen!” Zahan Kapoor replied to her post by affectionately writing, “Thank you!!! Love you”.

Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen portraying the lead role in Anubhav Sinha’s next ‘Anek’ also shared the first look on Twitter and wrote, “Unveiling the night of terror & a story of hope! Presenting the first look of #Faraaz, a film based on a deadly attack backed by the maverick filmmakers, @anubhavsinha & @mehtahansal. All the best to the young boys @zahankapoor, @adityarawal1 for the film!” Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Glad to be sharing the 1st look of @anubhavsinha and @MehtaHansal's maiden collaboration film #Faraaz, a story about Bangladesh's most terrifying terror attack! Congratulations to the entire team for bringing such an unconventional subject.”

