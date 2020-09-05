Kareena Kapoor backs Producers Guild’s protest on use of Sushant’s death to defame Bollywood: With my industry

After the Producers Guild of India released a statement regarding the attacks on the reputation of the film industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kareena Kapoor Khan stood up in solidarity with Bollywood.

A day back, the Producers Guild of India issued a statement in the light of the instances that took place after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and claimed that his tragic demise has been used as a ‘tool to defame, slander the film industry.’ Backing the Producers Guild statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now stood up in solidarity with her industry. Kareena, who has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic, shared the photo of the statement on her social media handle.

Along with sharing the statement on her Instagram story, Kareena penned, “With My Industry,” with a heart emoticon. With this, Kareena joined several other stars like Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma and more in backing the guild for releasing a statement keeping in mind the recent events that took place. Kareena shared Zoya Akhtar’s post featuring the statement of the guild and backed up Bollywood in standing up against their wrongful portrayal.

Part of the statement read, "The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.” Further, the Guild’s statement even added that the industry gives work to many people apart from actors and that like every other industry, they too may be flawed. The statement came at a time when Bollywood came under intense scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020.

Take a look at Kareena’s comment on the Producers Guild statement:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif had released a statement together post Sushant’s demise. The actress joined her husband in expressing grief and extending condolences to his family and loved ones. Saif had even shared screen space with Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara. Currently, the actress is at home and gearing up to return to set after the lockdown to complete her film Laal Singh Chaddha starring . It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Producers Guild of India says Sushant Singh Rajput's death used as a tool to defame, slander the film industry

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×