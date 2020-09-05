Kareena Kapoor backs Producers Guild’s protest on use of Sushant’s death to defame Bollywood: With my industry
A day back, the Producers Guild of India issued a statement in the light of the instances that took place after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and claimed that his tragic demise has been used as a ‘tool to defame, slander the film industry.’ Backing the Producers Guild statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now stood up in solidarity with her industry. Kareena, who has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic, shared the photo of the statement on her social media handle.
Along with sharing the statement on her Instagram story, Kareena penned, “With My Industry,” with a heart emoticon. With this, Kareena joined several other stars like Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma and more in backing the guild for releasing a statement keeping in mind the recent events that took place. Kareena shared Zoya Akhtar’s post featuring the statement of the guild and backed up Bollywood in standing up against their wrongful portrayal.
Part of the statement read, "The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.” Further, the Guild’s statement even added that the industry gives work to many people apart from actors and that like every other industry, they too may be flawed. The statement came at a time when Bollywood came under intense scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020.
Take a look at Kareena’s comment on the Producers Guild statement:
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif had released a statement together post Sushant’s demise. The actress joined her husband in expressing grief and extending condolences to his family and loved ones. Saif had even shared screen space with Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara. Currently, the actress is at home and gearing up to return to set after the lockdown to complete her film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.
Also Read|Producers Guild of India says Sushant Singh Rajput's death used as a tool to defame, slander the film industry
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
I feel the whole industry is so far removed from reality that they dont even know the people they are making movies for anymore. Kareena is a prime example of this self centeredness. She truly doesnt care about the people. She represents nepotism like no one else. Its high time people boycotted her movies.
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
it's people VS bollywood mafia
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
RIP bollywood. Don't show your drama now, you guys are done. Enjoy your retirement life aunty.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Don't hate Bollywood bcz Bollywood didn't killed SSR.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
#ISupportBollywood. I am with you Kareena.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Lmao,some 50 relevant stars and 400 irrelevant stars coming out stands nowhere to billions of people across the globe ,Keep trying Mafia PR , nobody can prevent you guys downfall , they were supportive of rhea and now a guild whose head is a mafia member LOL, they are big jokers!Bullywood ,Rest in peace.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
This is the beginning to the end of these idiotic Bollywood stars.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
She seems extremely insecure and not authentic. Looks like she needs to take a break from this constant searching for validation from outside and look within herself.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
I dont even watch bollywood related stuff ott anymore either, just can't
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
The news of her suicide will be the best news of 2020
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Kareena please please shut your arrogant mouth
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
No one cares what this so called actress thinks
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Clean up your industry let deserving flourish and not undeserving Nepo idiots
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
LOl she has to stand with it, her sister was part of prostitution racket and was high profile escort and cheapster like her has audacity to insult sushant.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
shut up, and get out of India
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Over and out. Aunty, your time's up
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Rhea's "friend" and supporter, fellow gold digger Shibani Dandi's middle aged BF Farhan Akhtar's sis is Zoya, everyone is connected in this dirty loop.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
You all are finished, so chill and cut down luxury invest your savings in business so tht in future u don’t hv to beg