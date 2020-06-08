Kareena Kapoor being showered with love by girl gang is how post lockdown meets will look like; Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely close to her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor, friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. A throwback photo of all 4 gives a glimpse into how their reunion would look like.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the few names in Bollywood who has always had her girl gang by her side through thick and thin. Kareena’s close circle includes sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends and Amrita Arora. Over the years, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita have been by Kareena’s side and often, when the 4 ladies step out together in town, they manage to make heads turn with their style. Amid the lockdown, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita were all at their homes and did not meet up, except virtually.

However, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena’s girl gang that gives a glimpse into how their reunion post the lockdown would look like. The throwback photo dates back to Kareena’s birthday back in 2015 when all her close friends got together at Pataudi palace with . In the photo, Kareena can be seen getting smothered by kisses by Amrita, Malaika and Karisma as they cut her birthday cake. All 4 gorgeous ladies can be seen twinning in black for Bebo’s birthday.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena often connected with her best friends Malaika, Amrita and sister Karisma over video calls. Infact, they all binged on a popular OTT show together and shared photos on social media too. However, owing to COVID 19 scare, none of them met up and hence, fans too are waiting to see how the gang of girl reunites post the lockdown.

Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. After 3 Idiots, Kareena and Aamir will be seen romancing each other in the film. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena also has ’s Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhat, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

