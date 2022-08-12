Kareena Kapoor on being trolled for comments on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: Only few people are trolling

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently all over the internet as her highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha finally released in the cinemas on August 11th. The film also features Aamir Khan as the title character alongside Naga Chaitanya (in his Hindi film debut) and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

A few days back, during a recent interaction, Kareena reacted to Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott trend and said: "If you don't like our films, don't watch our films." However, it was not well received by the audience and people said that she was being disrespectful. Now, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanna, Kareena responded to the claims and said: “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

Further, she added that people should not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as it is a beautiful film. Kareena said that she wants people to see her and Aamir on-screen. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen as they've been waiting for so long. "Please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years," said the Jab We Met actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will feature next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. The actress will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

