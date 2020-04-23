Kareena Kapoor & BFF Amrita Arora’s throwback lunch date pic has us wondering when we will meet our bae next

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in pink as she poses with BFF Amrita Arora in a throwback photo; Take a look

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely attached to her family and friends and as much as she loves to celebrate festivals with her Kapoor fam jam, she equally loves to bring the house down with her BFFs. Now we are no stranger to the fact that Bebo is extremely fond of her girl gang - , Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, as she is often seen hanging out with them. From vacations to lunch and dinner dates, Bebo loves to chill with her gang. However, as we speak, since all of us are in quarantine, Bebo has been majorly missing her OGs as she recently posted a photo with her girl gang wondering when she will relive her ‘table for 4 conversations’. While we don’t know when we will get to see Bebo’s new and candid pictures with her gang, today, we came across a major throwback photo of Bebo and Amrita Arora.

Yes, we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an amazing rapport with Amrita Arora and in this photo, Bebo and Amrita are seen posing for the camera. While Bebo is seeing wearing a pink dress sporting a ponytail, Amrita, too, looks chic in her casual look. We all know that Bebo has finally made her Instagram debut, and ever since that has happened, this Good Newwz actress has been digging out treasures from her archives and sharing all of her old and throwback photos with her Instafam.

Also, during quarantine, Kareena Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her stay indoors as she posted a photo of the special quarantine gift which she received from husband . In the photo, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor can be seen painting flowers on the wall for his gorgeous wife and sharing the photo on Instagram, Bebo wrote, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like..."

Credits :Instagram

