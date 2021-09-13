Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on fee hike to play Sita; Demands respect towards women

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently bagged all the eyeballs after she accepted the offer to play Sita for her upcoming film that will reimagine the epic Indian mythological tale Ramayana. It was reported that Bebo had apparently hiked her fees to Rs 12 crore for this one. This apparently did not go down well with the audience and this led to a huge controversy. In fact, this controversy even hurt some religious sentiments. Finally, in a recent interview, Kareena has opened up about this fee hike.

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally breaks her silence on hiking her fees to play the role of Sita in a mythological drama. The actress said that a few years ago nobody would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. She added that now there are a lot of them being vocal about it. Bebo further added, “it is not about demanding, it is about being respectful towards women”. And she feels that things are changing. Even and Priyami stood out in support of Kareena when the news of her fees hike came out.

Reportedly, this film was being helmed by Alaukik Desai and it would have been one of the biggest films of the actress to date. It is said that Kareena would also have to train for almost 8 to 10 months.

On the work front. Kareena Kapoor Khan would next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite . This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from this, she recently announced her next with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor as a producer.

