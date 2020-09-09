Kareena Kapoor calls Ananya Pandey ‘Hot’ after seeing her in Khaali Peeli, latter thanks her ‘most favourite’

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan and the film will release on Christmtas 2021.

A few days back, the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli dropped the trailer of the film online and later, the first song of the film titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was released online. Although the song was subjected to trolling for its lyrics, but looks like, Kareena Kapoor Khan loved Ananya Panday’s look in the film. Yes, Bebo had a word of encouragement for Ananya Pandey as taking to Instagram, Kareena left a comment on Ananya’s post and wrote, “You look so hot !!!well done…” and soon after, Ananya replied to her favourite actress as she wrote, “Thank you my most favourite.”

Talking about Khaali Peeli, the film is directed by Maqbool Khan and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film will witness an OTT release on October 2, 2020. That said, soon after the first song was dropped online, netizens were not happy with the lyrics of the song, which they are calling out to be 'racist and Twitter was full of memes asking the makers the reason behind comparing international singer Beyonce to Ananya Panday. Well, Ananya Panday has on various occasions, admitted that amidst all the actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan is her favourite and that she inspires her and we are sure that to be getting a praiseworthy message from Bebo must have brought a smile on her face. Right, Ananya?

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will soon resume the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and the film is an official remake of Forrest Gump and due to the pandemic, the release of the film is pushed to Christmas 2021.

