Kareena Kapoor calls herself ‘Diljit girl forever’; drops UNSEEN PIC from Crew set ft Kriti Sanon and Tabu

Rhea Kapoor’s Crew has been creating quite a stir at the box office. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have managed to pull the crowd to the theatres and entertain them. Well, today Bebo held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle and fans went on to ask her several questions. Many of them were about her recent release in which she revealed her favorite song, and scene and also shared an unseen picture from the set.

Kareena Kapoor Khan answers fan questions about Crew

During the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, one of the fans asked her to share an unseen picture of her Crew cast. Taking to her stories Kareena Kapoor shared a picture wherein we can see her along with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and other members sitting and chilling. It is a black-and-white picture, and it looks like a tea break time in between shoots.

A fan also asked her to share her favorite song from Crew. To this, the actress shared a still of her from the song Naina and wrote, "Diljit girl forever" with three heart emojis and two rainbow emojis. She also put the song in the background.

When a fan asked her to describe shooting for the film in a word, she replied “Gutsssss” with 2 laughing on the floor emoji and three red heart emoji.

Then came a question where she was asked ‘What attracted you the most while reading CREW script. She replied, “Has to be the comedy, doing it after sooo longggg. Sona Kahan hai.”

She also revealed her favorite line from the film, the actress wrote, “6 mahino se sirf veg, non-veg, veg, non-veg lagee hue hai…vo bhi FREE mai.”

About Crew

The film is set against the backdrop of airline industry stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in key roles with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

