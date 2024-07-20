Kareena Kapoor calls herself ‘good student’; reveals Harvard has a photo of her on the campus: ‘I’m very proud of…’

Kareena Kapoor is a leading figure in the Hindi film industry, celebrated for her remarkable acting talent. Although she made her film debut with Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000 movie Refugee, her career path was not always set on acting. At one point, she briefly considered pursuing a legal career but soon recognized that her true passion lay in acting.

Before stepping into the film world, Kareena also dedicated time to her studies and took a summer course at Harvard University.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls going to Harvard

In an interview with The Week, Kareena mentioned that she was a good student and had initially considered becoming a lawyer. When asked about her summer course at Harvard, she expressed "pride" in having attended, noting, "It’s Harvard, I mean, I’ve got a photo on that campus. I thought I’d be a lawyer, I went through this weird phase but (the acting bug) that can’t keep you away".

The Jaane Jaan actress added that she was never pressured into choosing her career path. She explained that no one forced or pushed her into acting, and her parents were supportive of whatever career she wanted to pursue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on being named biggest actress

Kareena was told she is among the few actresses getting between Rs 10 to 15 crore per film. She said, "I hope so! I want that!" while adding that she doesn't choose films for money but for the role she's playing in it.

Advertisement

The Jab We Met actress clarified that her decision to take on roles depends more on her interest in the character and the film rather than financial gains. Kareena also mentioned that she feels she is in a phase of her career where she can offer a lot, though she noted that for high-budget commercial films, "whatever you say is less."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Crew, where she starred alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film received rave reviews from both fans and critics and became a box office hit.

Next, she is preparing for the release of The Buckingham Murders and also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks back at Karisma being first woman from family to enter films; says she 'resurrected' Kapoor family name