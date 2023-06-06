Kareena Kapoor calls Jab We Met 'ghar ki khichdi'; Asks why no one talks about her work in Chameli, Omkara

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actress in the industry. Time and again, she has managed to impress the audience with her solid performances. Currently, she is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's film titled The Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about her first collaboration with Tabu. She also talked about her iconic characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met but asserted that people should also talk about her other films like Chameli, Heroine, and Omkara.

'I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine'

While speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Bebo was asked about how every film she does, is compared to her iconic performance in Jab We Met. While reacting to the same, the actress expressed that people should also talk about her other films. She said, "Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet, they are iconic I understand. Everybody is going to compare. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that? I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan bidding goodbye to Alia Bhatt and baby Raha is best thing on the Internet today

The Good Newwz actor also talked about her iconic film Jab We Met. She went on to call it 'ghar ki khichdi'. She said, "Of course, Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi, you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time. It’s just the character."

'I am super excited'

During the same interview, Kareena expressed her excitement about teaming up with Tabu. She also said that the film is led by women and called it a 'cool thing'. She said, "I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (Krisma Kapoor) and her have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor) That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it."