Kareena Kapoor calls Rishi Kapoor’s death ‘terrible tragedy’; Says Saif Ali Khan misses him more than she does

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, as we speak, are expecting their second child and as per reports, the baby is due next year in March-April. After confirming the news of their pregnancy, Kareena has been on a celebratory mode as she recently celebrated hubby Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, and later, she was papped outside BFF Amrita Arora’s house as they spend an evening full of love and laughter. That said, we all know that a few months back, Kareena’s uncle, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, besides Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other friends, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Randhir Kapoor were papped at the last rites of late Rishi Kapoor and during an interview, when Kareena was asked about her thoughts on the passing away of Rishi Kapoor, she had said that it has been a terrible tragedy. “Like me Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he’d tell you so. If he hated your performance, he’d say he didn’t like it,” shared Bebo.

Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that although she never got the opportunity to share screen space with Rishi Kapoor, Saif shared screen space with him and Saif is the one who misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level as they believed they were similar actors. That said, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

