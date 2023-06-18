Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan 'hottest dad' as she drops unseen pic on Father's Day; Fans agree with her

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. They have been dishing out couple goals for ages now. Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, Kareena decided to wish Saif on their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan's behalf. She never misses a chance to share stunning pictures of her husband. A while ago, Kareena posted an unseen picture and called him the 'hottest dad'.

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan is the 'hottest dad'

In the picture, Bebo is seen slaying a green shimmery gown featuring a plunging neckline while Saif looks handsome in a tuxedo. Both of them have completed their looks with quirky sunglasses. It seems like this unseen picture of Bebo and Saif is from one of their vacations in the Swiss. Along with the picture, the actress wrote a cool note for Saif. It read, "To the Coolest of them All…Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man #Hottest DAD… #Everyone Agrees." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans and their friends were seen reacting to it. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Father's Day." A fan agreed with Bebo and wrote, "Yessss I agree with you. Happy father's Day Saifu." Another fan wrote, "Everyone agrees." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently enjoying the release of Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Amid enjoying mixed reactions, Saif was seen watching the film with Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday evening. He was spotted outside a theatre with his sons. After the screening, they were spotted leaving the theatre and it seemed like his boys loved the film.

Work front

Kareena is currently busy shooting for The Crew with Kriti and Tabu. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif is yet to announce his next after Adipurush.

