Kareena Kapoor calls Taimur mini version of Saif Ali Khan: He says Abba is his best friend

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has proved her talent with movies such as Jab We Met, Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, and others. She is a household name today and a very successful professional too. Apart from this, Kareena is also a family-oriented woman and values family time. For those unaware, Kareena had tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 after a few years of dating. They have two kids together - Taimur and Jeh. Their kids are also quite popular and enjoy a different kind of fanbase.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kareena opened up about her kids and said that his younger son Jeh seems to be softer than Taimur. She said, “Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it.” She also called him a mini version of Saif as he wants to be a rock star and listens to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father.

Kareena further said, “They share an incredible bond and Tim says that Abba is his best friend.” Kareen also said that there is a silver lining to the pandemic that families have taken on a different prominence. “We are very grateful that we’ve become closer as a unit,” Kareena concluded.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

