Kareena Kapoor can’t wait for hubby Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ as Hrithik Roshan announces wrap

Hrithik Roshan took social media by storm after he announced the wrap of his much talked about movie Vikram Vedha. The movie is the remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha will feature Saif Ali Khan as Vikram while Hrithik will be seen as Vedha. Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik had shared pics from the sets wherein he expresses his excitement about wrapping Vikram Vedha.

And now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also expressed her excitement for Vikram Vedha. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared Hrithik’s post wherein the War actor was seen posing with Gayatri and Pushkar along with Saif Ali Khan. In the pic, Hrithik was flaunting his Vedha look while the Nawab of Pataudi looked dapper in his white shirt and denims as he posed as Vikram. In the caption, Bebo wrote that she is looking forward to watching Vikram Vedha. She wrote, “Ufff cannot wait” along with heart in the eyes emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Vikram Vedha wrap:

Announcing the wrap, Hrithik wrote, “For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer”. To note, this is the second time Hrithik is collaborating with Saif Ali Khan after their 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Earlier, when Hrithik had unveiled Saif’s first look from Vikram Vedha, he was all praises for the actor. He wrote, “Working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish”. Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30 this year.

