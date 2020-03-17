Kareena Kapoor channels her inner diva in black & white as she poses with Karisma & Amrita in THIS UNSEEN pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like an absolute diva in an UNSEEN PHOTO shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and ever since then, all of Bebo fans have been rejoicing as the Ki & Ka actress has been religiously sharing photos. From sharing Holi photos to sharing UNSEEN pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a roll, and today, we got our hands on an unseen photo of Bebo wherein she is seen posing with Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora and her husband.

Well, yesterday, as Amrita Arora’s husband, Shakeel Ladak, celebrated his birthday, Karisma Kapoor shared a photo to wish him on the day, and in the photo, fans got lucky as they got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan, too. Yes, in the photo, Bebo is seen posing for a selfie with Lolo, Amrita and Shakeel and as always, Bebo hogged the limelight for us. Here, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a black top and white jeans and as always, looks like an absolute diva.

On the work front, Bebo had recently jetted off to Punjab with co-star to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting got cancelled and Kareena and Aamir returned to the bay. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the film bodies have announced that no shootings will take place until March 30, and therefore, during this quarantine period, Bebo took to Instagram to inform her fans that while will be reading books to pass time, she will pass her time on Instagram as she wrote, “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram…” Talking about films, Bebo will be seen in ’s period drama- Takht co-starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's UNSEEN pic with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora here:

