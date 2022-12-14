Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at school’s Sports Day; ‘Proud papa’ Karan Johar flaunts Roohi’s certificate

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted by the paparazzi today as they were leaving to attend the Sports Day at their son Taimur Ali Khan’s school. Saif and Kareena shared a kiss before leaving, while Taimur hung on his dad’s shoulder. Much to fans’ delight, Kareena has also shared glimpses from the Sports Day! While Saif competed in the father’s race, Taimur and Karan Johar’s son Yash were seen getting ready for a running race. Mira Rajput was also present at Sports Day with her kids.

Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, as well as Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s kids attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Kareena, Saif, Karan Johar and Mira Rajput were seen attending the Sports Day, and they also shared a few glimpses from the event on their Instagram stories. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture that showed Saif Ali Khan standing in line with other students' fathers, gearing up for the fathers' race. She wrote, "Father's race swag dekho." In the next picture, we can see Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan, as well as Karan Johar's son Yash getting ready to run the race along with other students. They are seen in their blue uniforms. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "They got the pose right Go my loves Go."

Mira Rajput also shared a few pictures from Sports Day, and one of the pictures shows her winning the first prize, as she stands on the podium holding a certificate, along with other moms. She wrote, "#mamacitas!" Another picture shared by Mira shows Karan Johar holding a certificate won by Roohi in his hand. "Proud papa," wrote Mira, while sharing the picture. Check them out below!