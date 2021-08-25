Kareena Kapoor chronicles son Taimur Ali Khan's playdate with his BFFs in adorable photos

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped a couple of photos of her son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a playdate with his friends. Earlier during the day, Kareena had stepped out with Taimur and the little one looked excited. Now, the reason for his excitement has been revealed and it is a playdate with his buddies. The cute photos showcase Taimur in a fun mood with his close friends. He is seen making cute faces as he poses with his buddies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped the photos and left netizens gushing over Taimur's cute expressions. Taimur is seen clad in a casual blue tee with peach shorts. In one of the photos, Taimur is seen lying down on the grass with his buddies and in another, he is posing with his gang. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it as, "Road trip ready." Kareena also thanked the restaurant for arranging a get together for Taimur and his close friends.

Take a look:

As soon as Kareena shared the photo, her best friend, Amrita Arora, dropped a comment. She was all hearts for it. Apart from Amrita, other fans of the actress could not stop showering love on Tim. A fan wrote, "Tim looks literally like his Nanaji sooo cute." Another wrote, "Nice."

Kareena, Taimur along with Jeh Ali Khan and recently returned from the Maldives trip. The photos of Taimur and Inaaya celebrating Rakhi have been going viral on social media lately. Not just this, Inaaya and Jeh's picture of celebrating Raksha Bandhan has received love from fans on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . She also has turned an author and penned a Pregnancy Bible about both her pregnancies.

