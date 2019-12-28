Kareena Kapoor cites Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas as she REVEALS she'll romance a younger man & break the norm

With Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be breaking another norm on the big screen. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed she will try to break the stereotype of romancing a younger man on screen and cited Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ example.

Among the various leading ladies in Bollywood, if there is one star who has managed to leave everyone impressed with her stellar performances with path-breaking films, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Film after film, Kareena has broken stereotypes. Be it initiating a conversation about IVF with Good Newwz or playing an escort in Chameli, Kareena has managed to break many stereotypes. Now, Kareena has expressed her wish to break the norm of an older star romancing a younger man on screen.

In a recent interview, Kareena mentioned that the team behind-the-scenes of writers, directors, producers and more need to assert change and only then a norm is broken. The Good Newwz star cited an example of Nick Jonas and as she went onto mention that she will break the norm of romancing a younger man when she is older. Kareena mentioned that love blossoms between generations and it’s not a big deal. The Good Newwz star mentioned that it’s the makers who need to change the mindset.

On breaking the age stereotype, Kareena said, “Now when I am older, I will definitely do that kind of part (an older woman romances a younger man), and break the norm. People do fall in love. Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they are from different generations. Saif (Ali Khan) and me are from different generations but we fell in love. What is the big deal? But yes, producers' mindsets need to change.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena’s recent film, Good Newwz has hit the screens a day back and it marks her reunion on the big screen with . It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is based on the story of 2 couples who opt for IVF to have a kid but end up becoming the target of a goof up due to a sperm mix up. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by and is off to a good start.

