Kareena Kapoor congratulates National Award winners Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and others; see post

The National Awards are a prestigious recognition celebrating remarkable accomplishments in the film industry. The recipients for the 69th National Film Awards were revealed earlier in August, and the formal award event took place yesterday, on October 17 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The day was surely a memorable one for all the winners from the film industry and now, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to congratulate the “deserving winners”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates the winners of the 69th National Film Awards

Today, on October 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to extend her heartfelt congratulations to her sister in-law Alia Bhatt who bagged an award for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi along with all the “deserving winners” of the 69th National Film Awards which took place yesterday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Extending her wishes, she wrote, “To all the deserving winners at the #NationalFilmAwards, many congratulations!” Along with a red heart emoji. She further wrote, “Big cheers to @aliaabhatt @karanjohar @alluarjunonline @ssrajamouli @actormaddy @pankajtripathi @vivekagnihotri @pallavijoshiofficial and the legendary Waheeda ji!” and added a clapping and two hug emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Alia Bhatt expresses her heartfelt gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali at 69th National Film Awards

While speaking with DD National during the ceremony, Alia conveyed her deep emotions about receiving the award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi by saying, “I can't find the exact words to express what I feel. My heart is filled with immense gratitude.” Alia continued to express her gratitude for being able to play the wonderful character crafted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who she missed a lot on her special day. She underlined her profound gratitude for him, expressing it poetically and said, “My eyes are full of stars.”

Looking back on her path, Alia stressed the importance of putting in effort and commitment, saying that without them, your skills might not reach their full potential.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the same white-gold saree she wore at her wedding last year in April. She complemented her outfit with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Her makeup was flawless, and she styled her hair in a bun, adorned with Gangu's signature white flowers. To complete her look, she wore a small red bindi.

