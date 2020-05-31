Kareena Kapoor continues with her 'Kaftan Series' looking flawless in a sun kissed selfie; Check it out

Revealing her love for kaftans, Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated fans with a pretty selfie of the actress where she looks gorgeous donning a white and blue coloured kaftan at home.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing some stunning pictures and videos for her fans. Amid the lockdown as well, Bebo has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine period. From sharing photos of Taimur Ali Khan dressed up as Easter bunny to painting on the wall to throwback vacation photos, Kareena’s Instagram game, as millennial say, is on point. If you must have noticed, Bebo loves to wear kaftan's and most of the actress's candid photos have her wearing kaftan at home.

Today, yet again revealing her love for kaftans, Kareena has treated fans with a pretty selfie of the actress where she looks gorgeous donning a white and blue coloured kaftan at home. Not only this but what caught our attention was Bebo's flawless skin in this sunkissed selfie where the actress is seen pouting. Sharing the photo and showing off her hilarious side, the Good Newwz actress wrote, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries." As soon as Kareena posted the picture, 's sister and Veere Di Wedding's producer Rhea Kapoor commented, "Texture bro."

Meanwhile, recently, Karisma Kapoor had shared a collage of her and Bebo where the two had put on matching facemasks. While we can totally see how the two look just as stunning even in their de-glam avatars, what is interesting is how the sibling duo has managed to keep their spirits high and continue to have a fun time even when at home and apart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next, up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring and directed by Advait Chandan. She will also be seen in 's Takht also starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

