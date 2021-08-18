Kareena Kapoor credits Aamir Khan for looking after her during pregnancy while filming Laal Singh Chaddha

and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been in the headlines ever since the project was announced. Movie buffs are quite excited to see the stars together for the third time on screen. Kareena, who recently welcomed her second son, spoke to a leading daily about how things went smoothly during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaadha even when she was five months pregnant.

In an interaction with NDTV, Kareena said, “I have to 100% give the credit to Aamir for being absolutely wonderful and taking such security measures. Not knowing what is COVID and having an artist on set who is 5 months pregnant, so I give him all the credit for actually looking after me.”

Laal Singh Chaadha is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Kareena further spoke about how she managed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaadha. “I Used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi because I had requested Saif to come with me as Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to be comfortable and I knew he would be comfortable at home. So, I had an hour and a half journey in the car everyday and we shot late nights mostly. I was constantly in touch with my gynecologist. I just wanted to know if my baby is safe,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, currently, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur are on a holiday as they headed to the Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday. While Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif will appear in multi-starrer horror comedy, and the mythological film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan couldn’t stop gushing over Taimur in fam jam click