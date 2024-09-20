Kareena Kapoor credits co-stars like Shahid Kapoor for the success of films like Jab We Met: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'

Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated 25 remarkable years in the film industry. During an event, she acknowledged the contributions of co-stars like Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to the success of films such as Jab We Met and Omkara. She said, “In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies.”

At an event dedicated to her, Kareena Kapoor acknowledged that much of her success in films like Jab We Met, Omkara, and Asoka was due to the incredible energy exchanged with her co-stars. She expressed gratitude to the actors and said, “I have to credit a lot of my films to my co-actors. Actors bounce off each other's energies. In great films like Jab We Met (co-starring Shahid Kapoor) and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies.”

She added, “Whether it was Aamir (Khan) in 3 Idiots, you also need to take from them. So I also want to take this opportunity to thank all my actors in all these wonderful films. Without them, none of these films would be what they are, whether it's Jab We Met, Omkara, or Asoka (co-starring Shah Rukh Khan)."

Throughout her career, Kareena has portrayed many memorable characters, including her role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. She reminisced about an incident following the film’s release, when she expected praise from directors and friends. However, she was taken aback by the widespread acclaim for Saif Ali Khan’s performance as Langda Tyagi, which overshadowed her own.

The Crew actress reflected on how proud she felt about her performance in Omkara. Confident in her portrayal of Desdemona, she organized a special screening, inviting renowned directors like Mani Ratnam to watch the film. Kareena was eager to showcase her work, especially since Dolly Mishra, her character, was a rare and significant female role in Shakespeare’s works. However, to her surprise, Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Langda Tyagi captivated the audience, leaving Kareena's performance in the background as everyone praised Saif instead.

Kareena Kapoor recounted how, during the intermission of the screening, everyone complimented her performance, but their focus quickly shifted to Saif Ali Khan. After the film ended, the audience was full of praise for her, but they couldn’t stop asking about Saif, leaving her baffled. She admitted, "I called everyone to praise me, but suddenly, they were all flocking to Saif."

On the work front, Kareena has garnered significant acclaim for her role as detective Jas Bhamra in Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. Looking ahead, Kareena will appear in the Cop Universe film Singham Again, joining a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that Kareena Kapoor has signed one of the most significant feature films in Indian cinema. According to a source close to the project, it involves a director who is highly regarded and currently one of the most successful in the industry. This role is expected to be unlike anything Kareena has done before. Production is scheduled to start in January 2025, with the film set to release in 2026.

