Kareena Kapoor credits Taimur for fixing her mood swings with adorable video which sets the Sunday mood right
Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has set the Sunday mood right as she shared an adorable video of her elder son chilling in his own way. In the video, little Tim was dressed in a white t-shirt and icy blue shorts. He was seen sitting in a swing placed in the verandah of his house and seemed to be having a lot of fun. While the video was apparently captured by Bebo, Taimur’s infectious smile while he enjoys the swing will leave you with a smile. In the caption, Kareena called her son her biggest stress buster as she wrote, “He fixed my mood swings”.
Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s video here:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie marks Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Talking about collaborating with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Kareena had stated, “I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it”.
