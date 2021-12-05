Kareena Kapoor credits Taimur for fixing her mood swings with adorable video which sets the Sunday mood right

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and the diva has proved it time and again. The actress not just believes in inculcating good values in the kids but also makes sure to spend quality time with the little ones despite her hectic schedule. And while Kareena is quite active on social media, she often makes sure to give a glimpse of her happy moments with Taimur and Jeh which are a treat to the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has set the Sunday mood right as she shared an adorable video of her elder son chilling in his own way. In the video, little Tim was dressed in a white t-shirt and icy blue shorts. He was seen sitting in a swing placed in the verandah of his house and seemed to be having a lot of fun. While the video was apparently captured by Bebo, Taimur’s infectious smile while he enjoys the swing will leave you with a smile. In the caption, Kareena called her son her biggest stress buster as she wrote, “He fixed my mood swings”.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie marks Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Talking about collaborating with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Kareena had stated, “I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it”.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor says Laal Singh Chaddha co actor Aamir Khan ‘has gone through a lot’