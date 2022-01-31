Kareena Kapoor dazzles in black as she poses with her boys Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur; See PIC

She is not only known for her movies, but also for maintaining a perfect balance between personal and professional life. Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actress has gained a massive following on her social media handle as she keeps her fans updated with glimpses from her routine. Recently, the actress along with her friends gathered to celebrate Amrita Arora’s birthday. Apart from Kareena, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and others were seen at Amrita’s birthday bash. On the occasion of her birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former. She shared that Amrita is a ‘keeper’ as she “understands the power of afternoon naps.”

Kareena also shared glimpses from Amrita’s birthday bash too, and now she dropped a new picture featuring her boys Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur from the bash. In the photograph, Kareena Kapoor can be seen dazzling in a black dress, while Saif Ali Khan wore a black shirt with white trousers. Son Taimur Ali Khan was also seen in the same colour cute outfit as he posed with his mommy and daddy at Amrita Arora’s party. Sharing the stunning family glimpse, Kareena added a sticker “With my boys”.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya in a key role. The film is slated to release on April 14 this year.

