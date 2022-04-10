Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza & others send strength to Malaika Arora as she opens up on her car accident

Bollywood celebrities send ‘strength and courage’ to actress Malaika Arora as she opened up about her car accident. For those unaware, the actress met with an accident last Saturday in Pune. She suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. After being kept under observation, Malaika was discharged from the hospital. On Saturday, Malaika penned a lengthy note thanking her fans, doctors, her staff members, her friends, and family as she recovers from her injuries. Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many others commented on her post.

While Dia Mirza said, ‘So grateful you are okay! Lots of love and a big hug,’ BFF Kareena dropped strong arm and heart emoticons. Sanjay Kapoor who visited the actress a day before also commented, “Braveheart”. Karan Johar also showered love and wrote, “Malla” Many others wished Malaika Arora a speedy recovery. Sharing a pic of herself on Instagram, Malaika wrote that the last few days were quite unbelievable. “Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.”

Take a look:

Malaika Arora also thanked her doctors in the post and wrote, "My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."

