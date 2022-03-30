Kareena Kapoor on difference between her and sis Karisma’s parenting: She's helicopter mum, I am more relaxed

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a sweet bond with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. They are inseparable and time and again, Kareena has confessed that her elder sister guides her a lot. To note, Kareena has two sons - Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Karisma is also a mother of two kids. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kareena opened up about the difference between her and Karisma’s style of parenting. She also said that their mother Babita Kapoor has always encouraged them be hands-on mums, just like she had been.

She further spoke about Karisma’s style of parenting and said, “Our styles are very different, though. Lolo is a helicopter mum. I’m more relaxed.” She also spoke about her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla’s style of parenting and said that they all have different approaches. She said, “We all want our kids to be grounded because that’s how we are at the heart of it. But everybody’s way is different.”

She concluded by saying that they all want their kids to be grounded and there is no book that can teach the art of parenting and one learns it every day with every experience. “My mantra is, sabki suno, apni karo,” Kareena concluded.

Speaking about Kareena’s professional career, she will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

