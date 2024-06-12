Kareena Kapoor dishes fitness goals with her ‘favorite yoga asana’ ft. musical touch of THIS Diljit Dosanjh song

Kareena Kapoor is a true fitness enthusiast. There have been so many instances when her videos and pictures from rigorous workout sessions surfaced on the internet. Her social media is a one-stop solution for anyone to get inspired to hit the gym right away. Now, yet again, the actress dropped more pictures as she aced chakrasana.

Kareena Kapoor dishes fitness goals with her favorite yoga asana

Today, on June 12, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures on her social media handle. In the latest post, the Crew actress gave a closer look to her yoga session in which she was seen sporting pink and blue athleisure while performing chakrasana with utmost ease at her home.

“As i fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go (accompanied by hundred points emoji) #Summer2024 here we come,” followed by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji #ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga” She also added a dash of music by using Diljit Dosanjh’s track, Vanilla in the background.

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post. A user wrote, “Sutro se pata Chala hai ki Bebo ke waja se Mumbai mai badi garmi ka taapman,” while another fan commented, “Diljeet and Bebo, the best combo” while a third fan wrote, “Well done you!! Keep it up”

Kareena Kapoor's video from her Pilates session

It was just a couple of days back, that a video was shared by celebrity fitness instructor, Namrata Purohit from Bebo’s Pilates session. The text on the video reads, "It's not about how much you do... It's about how much you do right #PilatesGirl.

She captioned the video, “Kareena Kapoor knows how to do it right." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #PilatesGirl, #FitnessInspo, #FitnessInspiration and #fridayvibes.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan’s heist comedy film, Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

She will be next seen in the highly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the third installment in the beloved franchise. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more.

