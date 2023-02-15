Kareena Kapoor drops a cute pic of birthday boy Randhir Kapoor, Jeh; Fans love Kapoor family frame in backdrop

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, has shared an adorable picture of her father Randhir Kapoor and son Jeh Ali Khan. The veteran actor is celebrating his birthday today. On Wednesday morning, Bebo took to Instagram and shared the cutesy picture of them. Along with the picture, she penned a funny note to wish her father. Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her dad Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

In the picture, Randhir and his grandson Jeh are seen sitting next to each other while enjoying their meal. Both of them are looking at each other and flaunting their cute pouts. The pout game is absolutely on-point. In the backdrop, a huge frame is visible that features the entire Kapoor family. In her note, Bebo wrote how her favourite boys are busy doing what she loves the most. Now, we know where Bebo gets her pout from! Kareena wrote, "Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa. I love you so much!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora dropped red heart emojis. Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "Omg such a laddoo." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy happy birthday Uncle." A fan commented, "Look like his grandfather." Another fan wrote, "Your little one resembles the Kapoors!" One of the fans also wrote about the family portrait in the backdrop. The comment read, "I like that iconic Kapoor family photo in the background." Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen making heads turn at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception. The actress dazzled in a sequin saree and matching earrings. On Valentine's Day, she shared her pictures and wrote, "Main apni favourite hoon… Happy Valentine’s Day."

Work front Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is all set to be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled next. She was recently seen shooting for the film in London. Apart from this, she has The Crew in the pipeline. It also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Fans are quite excited to see them together on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh and Sharmila Tagore celebrated Valentine's Day