Kareena Kapoor drops BTS from Jaane Jaan Set with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh turns mommy's hairstylist

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. After doing films for more than two decades, she is now gearing up to make her debut in the streaming space with the highly anticipated mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena Kapoor shares BTS video of Jaane Jaan

Ahead of Jaane Jaan's release, Bebo took to her Instagram to share a fun BTS video. In it, we can see a complication of the actress's different avatars as she is having fun with the film's team. It also features Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. At one moment, we get a cute glimpse where the little Jeh turns into a hairdresser for mommy on the set. Kareena captioned it, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming to you tomorrow… So on the eve of जाने जान release …I wanted to share what an incredible journey it’s been. I absolutely loved playing माया, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people"

Kareena Kapoor talks about her OTT debut

Recently, the Jab We Met actress gave an interview to Pinkvilla in which she was asked about why she picked Jaane Jaan as her first OTT film. She said, "Definitely, (Sujoy Ghosh) was a major reason that I did the film because I wanted to work with Sujoy." She then added, "Apart from that, I think I personally...when I'm streaming something I love watching crime and thrillers. I personally watch a lot of that, like it just kind of hooks you. So I always thought that if I make my OTT debut, it should be some sort of a thriller." She also said that the film's script was "perfect" and everything fell into place after the cast was finalized.

Jaane Jaan was written and directed by Ghosh and produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. It is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan will premiere on September 21.

