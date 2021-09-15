Kareena Kapoor drops cute childhood pic with birthday girl Riddhima; Karisma, Alia's mom Soni pen sweet wishes

Birthdays are surely a special time for anyone and in Bollywood too, our stars love to make it extra amazing by sharing cute unseen photos with fans. Speaking of this, today, 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in for her from all family members. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and 's mom Soni Razdan also have shared lovely posts for Riddhima and sent her love on her birthday.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Kareena, Karisma and Alia's mom Soni penned sweet wishes for Riddhima. Kareena shared an unseen childhood photo featuring Riddhima, Karisma and herself as cute little girls. The adorable photo surely will send fans on a nostalgic trip. With the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous ridz Celebrate soon! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial." On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also shared a lovely selfie with Nitasha Nanda and Riddhima. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ridzz!!." Soni Razdan shared a selfie with Riddhima and on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday gorgeous @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Have a wonderfil time loads of love."

Take a look:

Riddhima along with her family including Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni are currently on a vacay for her birthday. Even Neetu Kapoor flew to the same destination and joined them for a get-together. Photos of Riddhima, Bharat, Samara and Neetu celebrating together went viral on social media last night. Neetu Kapoor also had penned a lovely wish for Riddhima on social media as she shared a photo with her daughter and her family.

