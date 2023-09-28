Kareena Kapoor drops cute childhood pic of 'legend' Ranbir Kapoor; Karisma Kapoor-Riddhima pen birthday wishes

Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today and he has received birthday wishes from many people, including his near and dear ones like Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, his friends, family, and loved ones. Among the wishes he’s receiving, his sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also sent their birthday wishes to their brother Ranbir Kapoor, on his special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Today on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, his sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor shared their heartfelt wishes on their social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share an old picture of Ranbir Kapoor from his childhood days and wrote, “Happy birthday you legend,” and added a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram story to share an adorable throwback picture with his little brother Ranbir and wrote, “Happy birthday Ranbir,” along with a hugging face emoji, two sky blue heart emojis, and a sparkling emoji. She also added a sticker that read, “Brother love.” HAVE A LOOK:

Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to share a video collage of his brother that included some of their adorable throwback pictures from their childhood as well as from his wedding and captioned it, “Happy Happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter & happiness! I promise to bug you forever….#reallifetom&jerry #brothersisterlove,” along with a red heart, cake, bottle of champagne and an evil eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Alia Bhatt’s birthday post for husband Ranbir Kapoor

Today, on September 28, Alia Bhatt posted a series of pictures on her Instagram to wish her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, a happy birthday. Sharing the pictures, she also added a romantic caption to her post. She wrote, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical,” and added an infinity, sparkling and a romantic heart emoji.” HAVE A LOOK:

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on 1st December this year.

