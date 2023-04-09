Kareena Kapoor drops cute pics of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya and Saif Ali Khan; Fans react

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, has shared glimpses of her Easter celebration at home. She took to Instagram and shared pictures of her kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan. Saif and Kareena are often seen celebrating several occasions at home with their families. It seems like they invited their close friends and family members for lunch today.

A while ago, Kareena took to her handle and shared adorable pictures of Taimur, Jeh, Saif, Inaaya and Kiaan. The first picture features Taimur flashing her cute smile while sporting his Easter bunny cap while the second candid picture features baby Jeh and Inaaya wearing the cap. In the third picture, Saif is seen twinning with Taimur and Kiaan in white and matching caps. Along with the pictures, Kareena wrote, "My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on…always …" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Cutie pie." Another fan wrote, "So cute." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Work front

Post returning from her South Africa trip, Kareena started shooting for The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, she shared a picture from her vanity van and shared the update with her fans. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

