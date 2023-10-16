Kareena Kapoor drops goofy pic to wish husband Saif Ali Khan on their 11th anniversary: ‘You, me and pizza’

Today, October 16, marks the 11th wedding anniversary of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With over a decade of marriage and having been blessed with their adorable children, Taimur and Jeh, their love story is truly timeless. Kareena frequently treats her Instagram followers to charming moments with Saif and their family snapshots. As they celebrate their 11-year journey of marriage, Kareena shared a special and lighthearted post dedicated to her husband and pizza, adding a touch of playfulness and humor to their joyous milestone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish to Saif Ali Khan on their 11th wedding anniversary

On Monday, October 16, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced her Instagram with a delightful and goofy snapshot featuring her and her husband Saif Ali Khan. The duo donned casual attire paired with winter jackets, exuding a cozy vibe. Saif leaned on Kareena's shoulder, playfully pointing a finger at her, while Bebo joyfully indulged in a slice of pizza. The caption added a touch of humor and love, with Bebo expressing her heartfelt wish saying, “This is US. You, Me and Pizza… Forever Kinda Love… Happy Anniversary husband…”

Take a look

Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora, sister-in-law Saba Pataudi, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and several others extended heartfelt 'Happy Anniversary' wishes in the comments section of the post."Saif Sir be like ‘Poora Pizza Isne khaya hai’ (laughing emojis)," adding a humorous touch was her co-star from Jaane Jaan, Jaideep Ahlawat who also wished the couple.

Randhir Kapoor’s wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

On Saif and Kareena's special day, the actor's father and veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor, extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir expressed, "I wish them happiness and good health in life." When asked about plans for a party or get-together, he disclosed, "We haven't planned tomorrow. Maybe they (Saif and Kareena) might have planned something for all of us. I don't really know the details, but my wife might be knowing." He concluded, "I wish them all the best. Myself and my wife (Babita) are well-wishers of our children; we wish them the best."

