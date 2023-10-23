Kareena Kapoor drops love-filled photos with birthday girl Malaika Arora; sister Amrita goes down memory lane

Actress Malaika Arora has stunned the audience with her resplendent looks from her days as a supermodel. Today, October 23, marks a special day in the life of the actress as she turns a year older and she has been courting wishes from fans and various celebrities since morning. Notably, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whom Arora shares a close bond with, has also showered her with wishes. The day has also left her sister and actress Amrita Arora ecstatic as she too, showered Malaika with love on her birthday. Read on to know how the duo wished the birthday girl!

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora shower Malaika Arora with love and wishes on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora are the renowned best friend trio of the Bollywood industry. As Malaika steps into another year of her life today, Bebo wished her best friend and also shared pictures that depict the duo’s “sisterhood bond”.

Bebo shared three pictures to wish Malaika. While the first one was that of the birthday girl, the other two photographs showed the duo together being all smiles for the picture. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor penned, “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss… love you Malla. Happy birthday gorgeous.”

Check out the photographs shared by Kareena below!

It seems like Malaika’s special day has also left her sister and actress Amrita Arora feeling over the moon as she shared a heap of childhood throwback pictures to wish the birthday girl. Penning a wish for her sister on her birthday, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my annoying ,regimented ,yoga loving ,insanely beautiful protector. Stay just the way you are (NOT). love you Mertiii @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Check out how fans wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

As our very own Munni steps into another year of her life today, her fans have been elated as they have been dropping non-stop wishes on the actress. “Happy birthday Mam”, and “Happy happy birthday!”, penned fans to wish Malaika on her birthday.

