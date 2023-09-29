Kareena Kapoor drops pics of birthday girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Taimur-Jeh; calls her ‘little princess’

The super cute daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is celebrating her 6th birthday today. The heartfelt wishes are pouring in for little kiddo from her family and friends. While the doting parents shared glimpses of numerous gifts, she woke up to, leaving her extremely excited. On the other hand, the loving aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the sweetest birthday wish for niece on her Instagram handle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the sweetest birthday wish for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Today, on September 29, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 6. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a multi-picture post on her Instagram handle to post a birthday wish for her. The photographs shared feature the cute kiddos of the family.

In one of the photos, Taimur can be seen warmly hugging her sister, Inaaya. In another photo, Taimur is feeding sweets to Inaaya with the support of Bebo while the last photo features, the cutest Jeh and Inaaya. The post was captioned, “Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always …(red heart emojis)@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu”.

Have a look:



In addition to this, the Jaane Jaan actress shared a joyful picture on her Instagram story as a birthday wish from Taimur to his sister, Inaaya. Taimur is holding his drawing sheet with his tongue out in the photo, and Inaaya is observing him curiously. The post was captioned, Happy Birthday Sister. The actress also added a balloon gif alongside. Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of Inaaya's gift corner

As a matter of fact, the doting parents, Soha and Kunal gifted their little one numerous gifts on her birthday, leaving her super-happy. The Rang De Basanti actress shared a story where one can see the gifts for kiddo included Barbie dolls, Barbie-themed books, bottles and other beautiful gift items. In addition to this, the corner is decorated with a bunch of pink and white balloons, which lead up to a ‘6’ numerical pink balloon at the top. A star-shaped helium balloon reads ‘Happy birthday Inaaya.’

In fact, Soha Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan had also posted various super cute pictures to wish her ‘Inni Jaan’ through social media.

Soha Ali Khan got engaged to Kunal Khemu in July 2014 in Paris and got married in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. Nearly two years later, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu on 29 September 2017.

