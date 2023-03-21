Kareena Kapoor drops postcard-worthy pic with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh as they bid adieu to South Africa

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the power couple of Bollywood, were recently seen jetting off to South Africa with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan for a family getaway. Kareena kept her fans updated as she offered glimpses of their dreamy vacay on Instagram. On Tuesday evening, she took to her handle and dropped a family picture as they bid goodbye to South Africa.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan bid adieu to South Africa

After enjoying the wildlife in South Africa, Bebo, a while ago, shared an adorable family picture on her handle as they headed back to Mumbai. In the picture, Kareena is seen holding Jeh's hand while Saif is seen walking with Taimur toward their private jet. With their backs facing the camera, the sweet family is seen leaving the place in style. Bebo is seen sporting a beige outfit while her son Jeh has opted for an all-white ensemble. Taimur is seen wearing a grey jacket and black pants, and Saif has opted for a blue jacket, brown t-shirt and black pants.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023.." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans were seen dropping lovely comments. A fan called the picture 'precious'. Another fan wrote, "kya picture hai." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Work front

After returning to Mumbai, Kareena will reportedly start shooting for The Crew co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the pipeline. She was recently seen shooting for the film in the UK. She is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif will gear up for the release of Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial also stars Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor and 'ladies man' Jeh Ali Khan spend time with Masai women of South Africa