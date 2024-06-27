Kareena Kapoor enjoys sunny day on UK beach in teal swimsuit but it's shirtless 'photobomber' Saif Ali Khan who has our attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids-Tamiur and Jeh. Despite this fact, the actress keeps her social media game on point, giving regular updates and a peek into her joyous time. Now, a while back, the actress dropped the photo with her ‘photobomber’ husband, and it is all things cute.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable London vacation dump ft. Saif Ali Khan

A while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped breathtaking pictures from her London vacation. In a series of pictures, the actress looked stunning in a teal monokini with open hair and stylish black sunglasses. Out of four pictures, the second picture is too cute to be missed.

The photo features her husband, Saif Ali Khan, who accidentally photobombed the snap. In the photo, he was seen shirtless, sporting navy blue shorts and black sunglasses. Gushing over her handsome hubby, the actress wrote, “For me it’s the one with the photobomber,” followed by two smiling faces and red-heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor and fans react to Kareena Kapoor's post

Reacting to the post, Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor remarked, “Best Photobomber”

Additionally, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actress’ post. A fan wrote, “OMG tumhara pura haq banta hai ki tum isse bhi jayada sunder lago Saif also,” while another fan commented, “Queen princess like a goddess." A third fan remarked, “Oh my gosh my poo.”

Several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis reacting to the post shared by the Crew actress.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s highly-awaited film, Singham Again. The multi-starrer film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. She also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the much-hyped Devara. The Telugu film will star Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles.

The film is being directed by Koratala Siva, and was originally supposed to release on October 10, 2024, but has been preponed to September 27, 2024, occupying the release date of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG.

