Kareena Kapoor feels her boys ‘gang up’ on her, reveals Taimur Ali Khan wishes to be like Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to stun everyone with her lovely pictures. The actress was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Although the film did not do that well at the box office but her acting skills were appreciated. Recently, Bebo along with his boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after their vacation at the Pataudi palace. In a recent interview with News 18 opened up about both her sons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called both her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan naughty. Talking about Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo quipped that he is way ahead of his age and understands that his parents are working professionals and might not be available for him all the time. Speaking to the entertainment portal Kareena mentioned she wants her sons to understand that both of their parents are working for a better lifestyle and might not be available for them all the time. Kareena further said, “I’ve been going to work since Taimur was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added that she wants to inculcate both her sons with such values which make them understand that the woman of the house also works. Meanwhile, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that Taimur is close to his father Saif Ali Khan. The father-son duo spend time watching some good cinema together and Taimur wishes to be like his father. And, Kareena feels, “The boys all gang up against me!” But, Kareena does believe that Taimur is “very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age.” He has ‘artistic skills’ and spends most of his day drawing whatever he observes around him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

