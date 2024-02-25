Kareena Kapoor felt ‘guilty’ for not attending Jeh’s 1st concert; discusses Taimur’s ‘understanding’ of her work

Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned for her versatility and dedication to her craft. Despite her busy schedule, which includes multiple film releases lined up this year, Kareena manages her professional commitments while prioritizing her role as a mother to her two children. Recently, Kareena opened up about balancing her work and personal life, revealing her feelings of guilt for not being able to attend her younger child Jeh's first concert. Additionally, Kareena reflected on her elder son Taimur's understanding of her work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on feeling guilty about not attending Jeh’s first concert

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit, where she discussed her demanding schedule and revealed a poignant moment of missing her son Jehangir Ali Khan's first-ever concert due to her shooting commitments.

When questioned about whether she sometimes experienced feelings of guilt for working and not being present for her children, Kareena opened up about the emotional turmoil she felt for not being able to attend Jeh's milestone event.

She shared, "Of course, like there was a lot of guilt that I couldn't be there for Jeh's first concert.” Elaborating on how she copes with such moments, Kareena explained that she reassures herself by acknowledging that she will be present for his performances in the coming years.

Saying, “And it's more for me at this age, because he's three. It's my guilt,” Kareena emphasized that it's her desire to witness and share in her son's joy that fuels this sentiment. She acknowledged the importance of being there for those precious moments, uncertain if he'll remember them, and shared the internal dialogue she has with herself, convincing herself that “it's okay.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on son Taimur’s understanding of her work

Continuing the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that while she grappled with this guilt, she also acknowledged that being a working mother is an integral part of her identity that she cannot live without. Kareena emphasized, "I don't know anything without that," highlighting the importance of her career in her life.

Reflecting on her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's understanding of her work commitments, Kareena shared, “I feel Taimur understands that when I say ‘I'm going to work,’ ‘I'm going to shooting.’” She emphasized the importance of creating a healthy atmosphere for her son, where he witnesses both his parents actively participating in their respective careers and taking turns in caring for him at home.

Kareena expressed her hope that this upbringing will instill in Taimur a balanced perspective on gender roles and a deep respect for women as he grows up.

