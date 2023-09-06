Kareena Kapoor finds fans in Jaane Jaan co-stars Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; their reactions steal the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all buckled up to enter the world of online streaming with her first OTT debut film Jaane Jaan. This film also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the main roles. Since its announcement and the release of its posters, the series has been creating a lot of excitement on the internet. Today, the long-awaited trailer for the film was revealed by the makers, and it's also getting a lot of love and praise from both fans and other celebrities. Just a few hours after sharing the exciting trailer of her Netflix film, Kareena Kapoor is back to impress us once more with her stunning photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat react to her stunning new photos

Soon after dropping the much-awaited trailer of her upcoming OTT debut film Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with photos of herself in a burgundy colored dress. Sharing the series of pictures, the Jab We Met actress wrote, “Jaane Jaan ready…Have you watched the trailer yet?” SEE THE POST HERE:

As soon as she dropped the pictures, celebs and fans filled her comment section by complimenting the actress. However, there were two comments in particular that managed to steal the show. Her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat did their best to hype Bebo like no one else.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Vijay Varma wrote, “Press like if you’re Bebo fan like me.” Jaideep Ahlawat made a comment and wrote, “Vo Kaun hai Jisne Inhe Mudd ke Nahi Dekha !!!!,” and added three red heart emojis. Karan Johar also wrote, “Bebooooooo,” along with a string of crackers, purple hearts, and red heart emojis.

Fans also showered their love upon the actress in her comment section with red heart and fire emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “slaying as usual,” and added a red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “Dayumnn,” along with three red heart emojis. Another one wrote, “Stunning,” and added a fire emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops the much-awaited trailer of her OTT debut film Jaane Jaan

Today on September 5, the makers of Jaane Jaan took to their social media handles to drop the much-awaited trailer of the movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut. Sharing the trailer, the actress wrote, “It’s almost time… 21st September! See you #JaaneJaan #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official.”

Jaane Jaan is all set to release on the popular streaming platform Netflix on September 21, 2023.

