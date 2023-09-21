Kareena Kapoor gets heartfelt birthday wish from Kiran Rao; latter shares BTS video from Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is marking her 43rd birthday today. Many celebrities from the film industry, including her friends and family expressed their warm wishes for the Jaane Jaan actress on their social media platforms. Aamir Khan Productions also posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kareena on the Laal Singh Chaddha set, which also included appearances by both Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The video, titled "Kareena Kapoor as Rupa D'Souza," showcased Kareena moments before a scene, and then, revealing how remarkably she transforms herself when she faces the camera, leaving everyone in awe. Kiran Rao was also seen praising the actress in the video.

Kiran Rao praises Kareena Kapoor in a BTS video from Laal Singh Chaddha

In a BTS video from the film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, shared by Aamir Khan Productions on their Instagram handle, Kiran Rao was seen heaping praise for the actress who turned 43 today. During a scene, Kareena opened the door and uttered, “Laal,” and everyone on the set including Kiran began “clapping”.

Praising the actress, Kiran Rao said, “Kya kahe Kareena ke baare mai? Itni kamaal ke actress hai. Wo bilkul Roopa ban hi gayi thi. (What do I say about Kareena? She is a great actress. She had completely transformed into Rupa).”

The caption of the video shared on Instagram read, “To the woman who has charmed her way into our hearts with every performance. Happy Birthday to our beloved Rupa aka @kareenakapoorkhan! May you have a glorious year ahead,” along with a sparkling heart emoji.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaption of the 1994 epic comedy-drama Forrest Gump. Additionally, the movie was filmed in over 100 locations across India and became the top-grossing Hindi film at the International box office in the year 2022. One touching moment in the film was when Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance as himself. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha didn't perform well at the box office. The film starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan is streaming on Netflix from today onwards.

