Kareena Kapoor gets our weekend excitement higher by hinting at 3 Idiots sequel; Netizens say ‘All is well’

3 Idiots was one of the most loved films by Rajkumar Hirani. The film not only broke box-office records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of all the fans. Even today this movie, which starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles has a massive fan following is amongst the list of favourite films of the audiences. Well, what if we tell you that there might be a sequel coming up? Remember, recently the three actors reunited to promote Sharman’s Gujarati film? That video grabbed a lot of eyeballs and reminded everyone of their bromance in 3 Idiots. But, today, Kareena has shared a clip of her hinting at the sequel and we cannot wait but pray that it is really happening.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at 3 Idiots sequel

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a clip of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Africa. She can be heard saying that the three actors are keeping a secret from all of us and that they are up to something. She even said that this cannot be Sharman’s movie promotion and got our excitement levels higher by saying, “Something is fishy. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure.” She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani. We cannot wait to hear what he has to say about this.

Check out the video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly start shooting for The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Apart from this, she also has Hansal Mehta's next. She shot for the first schedule in the UK recently. She is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

